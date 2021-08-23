Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $29.01

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $30.53. Valneva shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 200 shares.

VALN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.