Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $29.01

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $30.53. Valneva shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 200 shares.
VALN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
