Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

