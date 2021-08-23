Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 34,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,608,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,220 shares of company stock valued at $385,322 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

