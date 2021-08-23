Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

