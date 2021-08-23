Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) vs. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Financial Contrast

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A TPI Composites 0 4 10 0 2.71

TPI Composites has a consensus price target of $58.35, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% TPI Composites 0.33% 2.42% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.24 -$30.12 million N/A N/A TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.84 -$19.03 million $0.68 55.44

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

