UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Achieves $10.27 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $616,984.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

