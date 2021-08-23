UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.19. 69,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

