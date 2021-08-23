United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

