Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $37.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNPRF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday.

UNPRF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

