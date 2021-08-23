Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

