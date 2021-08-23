Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Comparison

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ultralife and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ultralife presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.43%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Microvast.

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.22 $5.23 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Ultralife beats Microvast on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

