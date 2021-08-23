UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $58.04 on Monday. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

