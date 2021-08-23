U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.