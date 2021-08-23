U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.96 and a beta of 1.36.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $131,707. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 3,180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 147,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

