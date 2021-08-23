Truist Increases NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.
NTST traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,604.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 208,173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
