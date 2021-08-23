Truist Increases NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,604.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 208,173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.