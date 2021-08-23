tru Independence LLC Sells 917 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. 221,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

