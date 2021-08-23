tru Independence LLC Sells 592 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

