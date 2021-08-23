tru Independence LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,156 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,859. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $321.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

