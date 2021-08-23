tru Independence LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.