tru Independence LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 229,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.