tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 1,904 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $86.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

