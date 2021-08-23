Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Head-To-Head Survey

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricida and Indaptus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.73 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($16.32) -0.56

Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tricida and Indaptus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 1 1 0 2.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.46%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -96.37% -68.87%

Volatility and Risk

Tricida has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tricida beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

