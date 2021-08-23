Tribe Price Down 0.7% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $166.68 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

