Treat DAO Price Reaches $13.93 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 109.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $13.93 or 0.00027779 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 1,066% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

