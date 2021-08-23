TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 101,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $767.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 8.96.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

