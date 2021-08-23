TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,087 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,799. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -39.47%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

