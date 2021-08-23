Tranche Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $67,722.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

