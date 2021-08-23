Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

