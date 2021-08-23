Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $28.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $29.65 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

