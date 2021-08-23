Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$430,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,200.

Jeffrey Scott Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$108.85 on Monday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$71.95 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.82. The firm has a market cap of C$9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.