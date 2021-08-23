Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.66 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

