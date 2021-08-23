Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

TOELY opened at $97.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.63. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.