Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

