Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 336.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 1,238.4% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $29.62 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007243 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.