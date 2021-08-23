Thore Cash One Day Volume Reaches $112,976.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $69,926.74 and approximately $112,976.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00375685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 147% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

