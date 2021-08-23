Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.