The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 998.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,059 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.46. 52,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,945. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

