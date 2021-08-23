The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $742.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.