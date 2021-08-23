The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $545.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 536.90 ($7.01), with a volume of 92251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market cap of £665.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

