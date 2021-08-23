The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.70. 20,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,361. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.