The Graph 1-Day Volume Reaches $269.48 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and approximately $269.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00815582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00102611 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.