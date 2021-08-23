The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $68.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.