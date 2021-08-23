The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 19,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,702,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $930.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

