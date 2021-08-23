The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.64.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.