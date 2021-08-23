The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.64.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

