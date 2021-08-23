The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $74.46 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

