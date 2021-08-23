The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,063. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.