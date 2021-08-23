The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.