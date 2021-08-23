The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.56 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

