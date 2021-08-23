Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $192.34 million and approximately $119.23 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00822329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.